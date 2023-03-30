Ayatollah Hakim’s son passes away

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Sadiq Hakim, the son of martyr Ayatollah Sayyid Baqer Hakim, passed away.

Sayyid Sadiq Hakim, who was in a hospital in Baghdad due to an illness, passed away on Wednesday, the seventh of the holy month of Ramadan 1444.

Sayyid Ammar Hakim, the leader of Al-Hikma (Wisdom) National Movement, wrote in this regard:

By surrendering to what God has destined for us, we mourn the death of our brother and cousin, Allameh Sayyid Sadiq Hakim. He was the son of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim (may God have mercy on him).

And the statement continues: “The deceased spent his honorable life in the service of the people and the believers and in the company of his father during the sufferings of the Baath dictatorship and then in exile until he passed away.”

It should be noted that many religious and political figures of Iraq expressed their condolences on the death of Sayyid Sadiq Hakim to the family of Hakim, especially Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Haider Hakim and Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Ammar Hakim.

Source: Shafaqna Persian