International Shia News Agency

Austria: Women wearing Hijab face more anti-Muslim racism than men

SHAFAQNA-Muslim women wearing Hijab in Austria face more anti-Muslim hate and discrimination than men, according to a local activist working against Islamophobia.

“The most victims we have are women who wear the hijab. … Because of the hijab, because of the visibility of the hijab, a lot of women face more anti-Muslim racism,” Munira Mohamud, an activist working at an Austrian NGO, Dokustelle, told Anadolu.

According to the organization which documents anti-Muslim hate crimes and racism, over 1,000 Islamophobic incidents were reported last year in the country, with women being the majority of victims as compared to men.

The details of the organization’s findings of 2022 are to be released in May, while the 2021 statistics showed that women, with 69.2%, were also subjected to Islamophobia more than men.

Source : aa

