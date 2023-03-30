Expert: France must end racist ideology

SHAFAQNA-Around 17 people die every year in police custody or during arrest in France and most of them are ‘Blacks and Arabs’, a study by independent French media outlet Basta reveals.

In the French town of Maurepas in the poor neighborhood of Rennes, Babacar Gueye, a 27-year-old Senegalese man, suffered an anxiety attack and cut himself with a table knife late at night on Dec. 2, 2015.

A friend of his called an ambulance, but police officers from the Anti-Crime Squad turned up instead.

When they entered the building, one of the officers fired five shots at Babacar, who died within an hour while handcuffed.

Just hours later, he was deemed responsible for his own death by all of the police officers who were at the scene.

Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and human rights advocate who is currently the head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL), told Anadolu that the French police have a long history of violence towards the civilian population, with little to no scrutiny, “let alone sanctions.”According to him Muslim, Arab and Black minorities are getting brutally arrested and oftentimes killed by the police either in the streets or in police stations.

Source ; aa