Russian Deputy PM: Russia life expectancy may reach 73.5 years in 2023

SHAFAQNA-The life expectancy indicator in Russia could reach 73.5 years by the end of 2023, which is above pre-COVID levels, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.

We expect that with the current trend – the focus of all regions on the main and most important priority, preserving life – the mortality rate for 2023 will be 1.5-2% lower than at the end of the 2019 pre-COVID year. And life expectancy will be 73 5 years, exceeding the pre-COVID level of 2019,” Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting between the Russian President and members of the government.

The Deputy Prime Minister specified that, according to the Federal Statistics Service, in January-February, the life expectancy was 73.07 years. Also, three regions in the country have reached the target indicator (78 years) set for 2030. These are Moscow, the Republic of Dagestan and Ingushetia.

Source : tass