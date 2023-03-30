Iraq & International Atomic Energy Agency discuss supporting research centers

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Minister of Higher Education and the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Program for Action for Cancer Treatment – PACT, Lisa Stevens discussed supporting the Iraqi research centers.

During the meeting that took place in the Austrian capital, Vienna, the two sides highlighted increasing training programs and opportunities for Iraqi medical and nursing staff working in cancer treatment centers and hospitals, as well as the support for the Iraqi research institutes and centers with advanced equipment and devices, and the possibility of accrediting specialized centers for training in Iraq, in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to a statement by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Source: ina.iq