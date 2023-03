SHAFAQNA-The Muslim community in Halton, Ontario, welcomed Ramadhan with special family gatherings and mosque iftars.

“We open the door for everyone for iftar and to have some conversation about Islam,” Subhan Bumi, chair of the board of Istiqlal Islamic Centre of Toronto (IICT), told Inside Halton.

“Hopefully, this will give more understanding about Islam.”

Source : aboutislam