England: Birmingham Mosque apologizes to neighbors for Ramadhan Traffic

SHAFAQNA- A Hall Green Mosque sent a chocolate bar alongside a letter to neighbors to apologizes for Ramadhan Traffic.

Seeing larger numbers of worshippers during Ramadhan, Mosques are usually busy around prayer times during the holy month.

Masjid Ēsa Ibn Maryam, on Etwall Road, asked local attendees to walk to the Mosque, nightly parking patrols and encouraged less parking on Etwall Road, Birmingham Mail reported.

“Neighborhood and neighborliness is an important social value that is often overlooked. The rights of neighbors are strongly emphasized in Islam,” the letter organized by Abdul-Haseeb, Operations Administrator of ArRahma Foundation read.

“As you can imagine our Masjid is expecting the busiest period of the year with daily attendees, particularly, during the night prayer.

“I understand this may cause some traffic inconvenience, however, let me assure you the management are doing all they can to reduce the traffic burden on the locals.”

Source: About Islam

