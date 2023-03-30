English
International Shia News Agency

Muslim leader for Scotland a sign of new era of diversity in British political

0
new era of diversity in UK political

SHAFAQNA- When Humza Yousaf became Scotland’s new Leader this week, the world of British politics entered a new era of diversity.

The milestone comes five months after the UK got its Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose ancestors come from India,. Britain’s capital city is headed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants.

All three politicians reflect the accelerating diversification of politics in Britain, a country whose imperialist past has – uncertainly and sometimes painfully – forged a multi-ethnic present.

“There’s an expectation now, or a familiarity with diversity in British politics, that we don’t see in other European countries,” said Sunder Katwala of British Future, a think-tank that studies identity and race.

Source: arabnews.pk

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Scotland: Church congratulates Yousaf as he is set to become First Minister

asadian

Scotland: Newly appointed First Minister performs prayer on first night at Bute House

asadian

Humza Yousaf becomes first Muslim to lead Scottish National Party

asadian

Scotland: Yousaf’s election as First Minister would be seminal moment

asadian

UK’s PM: “Not a Given” inflation will slow this year

asadian

British Political Scientist: More discrimination awaits Muslims under UK’s new Prime Minister

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.