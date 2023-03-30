Muslim leader for Scotland a sign of new era of diversity in British political

SHAFAQNA- When Humza Yousaf became Scotland’s new Leader this week, the world of British politics entered a new era of diversity.

The milestone comes five months after the UK got its Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose ancestors come from India,. Britain’s capital city is headed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants.

All three politicians reflect the accelerating diversification of politics in Britain, a country whose imperialist past has – uncertainly and sometimes painfully – forged a multi-ethnic present.

“There’s an expectation now, or a familiarity with diversity in British politics, that we don’t see in other European countries,” said Sunder Katwala of British Future, a think-tank that studies identity and race.

