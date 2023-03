SHAFAQNA- During Nowruz/Norooz (Persian New Year) holidays, a large number of tourists flock to Isfahan to visit the Zayanderud — the largest river of the Iranian Plateau in central Iran — and the historical beautiful bridges – Khajou, Si-o-se Pol, Joui, Marnan, Shahrestan and a few others – built alongside it during the Safavid period.

Source:IRNA