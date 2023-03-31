Call to prayer broadcasts from the church hosting orphans’ Iftar ceremony in Jordan

SHAFAQNA- A church in the northwest of Jordan witnessed the holding of the Iftar ceremony for orphans and the sound of the Maghrib Adhan (call to prayer).

A number of local associations in the city of As-Salt in the northwest of Jordan, today (Thursday) in the “Latin Monastery” church hall of this city, organized an Iftar ceremony for dozens of orphans, during which the sound of Maghrib call to prayer was also played.

On the sidelines of the Iftar ceremony, “Rayeh Khalifat”, one of the participants in its organization, announced that this ceremony is being held for the second year and nearly 200 orphans, shelter children and municipal workers will also participate in it.

While stressing that As-Salt, like other regions of Jordan, has long enjoyed the spirit of friendship and love between all Muslim and Christian sects, Khalifat added: “We will repeat this ceremony three times in the holy month of Ramadan.”

“Michelle Fashhu”, the head of the “Love and Mercy” association, as one of the organizations organizing the Iftar ceremony, stated: “Through this ceremony, we intend to stress on the message of love and peace and the depth of continuous relationship in the local community between Muslims and Christians.”

It is worth mentioning that As-Salt, which is located in 30 kilometers west of Amman, the capital of Jordan, is the fourth most populous city in this country, and in 2021, the World Heritage Committee affiliated to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) placed it in the The World Heritage List.

Source: Anatoli

