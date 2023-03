SHAFAQNA- The funeral ceremony of Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Sadiq Hakim, son of Martyr Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad Baqir Hakim, was held today in Najaf Ashraf.

Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Sadiq Hakim passed away yesterday.

Many religious and political personalities of Iraq expressed their condolences to Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Haider Hakim and Hojjatoleslam Sayyid Ammar Hakim.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

