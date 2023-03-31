Hague Court: US must pay compensation for violating treaty

SHAFAQNA- The main judicial pillar of the United Nations “by verifying the violation of international obligations by the United States government, stated that the US government has violated the obligations contained in Article 3 (paragraph 1), Article 4 (paragraphs 1 and 2) and Article 10 of the Treaty of Loyalty and Economic Relations and the consular rights between Iran and the United States (August 15, 1995) and has confirmed the international responsibility of the US government.

After establishing the international responsibility of the US government, the International Court of Justice obliged the US government to compensate for the damages and gave the two countries two years to discuss the amount of damages.

This court also announced that it does not have the jurisdiction to deal with Iran’s complaint regarding the frozen assets of its central bank in the United States worth more than 1.57 billion dollars.

The judges of the International Court of Justice, however, emphasized that the case will continue because, according to their ruling, the court may have jurisdiction over some additional assets belonging to other Iranian companies that have been frozen by the US authorities.

It is worth noting that the rulings of the International Court of Justice are binding and cannot be appealed, however, this body does not have the means to implement its rulings, and for this reason, if a country does not comply with its ruling, another country can Refer to the UN Security Council.

