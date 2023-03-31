Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia decreases according to 2030 vision

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has targeted the unemployment rate to 7% by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the recession began in 1991. According to the survey of the General Department of Labor Statistics, this amount decreased to 8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 9.9% in the previous three months.

The country has targeted the unemployment rate to 7% by 2030.

The General Department of Statistics announced in a statement that the overall employment rate of the country, including non-citizens, has decreased to 4.8 percent in the last three months of 2022 from 5.8 percent in the previous quarter.

It is stated in this statement: The decrease in the unemployment rate was caused by the growth of employment.

Job creation, especially for Saudi nationals, more than 60 percent of whom are under the age of 35, is a key part of the ambitious economic plan, known as Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to reduce reliance on oil.

Unemployment among Saudis fell to 3 percent from 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Labor force participation among female citizens is also increasing. The unemployment rate for women fell to 15.4 percent in the final three months of 2022 from 20.5 percent in the previous quarter, although their labor force participation rate fell by 1 percentage point to 36 percent.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com