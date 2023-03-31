Afghan women describe financial problems after being barred from work

SHAFAQNA-Afghan women criticized restrictions on female employment, saying their financial problems are becoming increasingly dire.

Farzia, a former employee for the Administrative Reforms Commission, said that since losing her job she has been faced with both financial and psychological problems.

Farzia, who is the sole breadwinner of her family, said: “The women who have studied for years and gained expertise should be allowed to contribute to the workforce.”

“When a woman is away from her duty, all that experience and capacity for improvement will be lost over time,” said Uqda, an employee of the previous government.

Kabul residents said both men and women must work in order for the economy to thrive in the nation.

Source : tolonews