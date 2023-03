SHAFAQNA-Israeli settlers destroyed and uprooted hundreds of newly planted olive and grape seedlings in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

According to local Palestinian activist, Ahmad Salah, a group of extremist Israeli settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Elazar, broke into a farm near the village and vandalised nearly 250 olive saplings and 150 grape saplings which belong to Yousef Musa, a Palestinian farmer.

Source: middleeastmonitor