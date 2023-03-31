English
France: Football Federation says no to breaks during matches for Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-French Football Federation will not allow game breaks to allow players to break their fast when the sun goes down.

The French Football Federation will not authorize the introduction of breaks during matches taking place at sunset in order to allow Muslims to break their fast. In an email sent to officials, the Federal Commission of Referees (CFA) of the French Football Federation (FFF) indicated that due to the principle of “neutrality of football at the places of practice», this development would not be accepted.

Source : newsinfrance

