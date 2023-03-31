English
Indonesian Buddhists provides iftar meals for Muslims

SHAFAQNA-As millions of people in Indonesia are observing the fasting month of Ramadhan, members of the Buddhist community have been preparing iftar meals for those breaking their fast at dusk.

Muslims comprise nearly 90 percent of Indonesia’s 277 million population, but the multifaith nation officially recognizes six religions, including Buddhism, which has an estimated 2 million followers. Since Ramadan began last week, many Buddhist temples across the country have been extending support to their Muslim neighbors.

In Cirebon, West Java province, members of the Dewi Welas Asih Temple congregation have come together to prepare iftar meals throughout the fasting month.

Source : arabnews

