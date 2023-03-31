UN calls for ‘firm action’ to protect Palestinians’ human rights

SHAFAQNA-The international community must take “firm action” to protect the human rights and dignity of Palestinians, a United Nations official said.

“Israeli violence, including the deadly raid operations in Jenin refugee camp on 26 January, in the old city of Nablus on 22 February, and Jericho on 1 March have left a devastating toll of 80 Palestinians dead and over 2,000 wounded in less than 90 days,” the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, said in an official statement, adding that a total of 13 Israelis were killed by Palestinians during the same period.

Albanese pointed out that Israel’s “deliberate and systematic destruction of homes, civilian infrastructure and property amidst hostile anti-Palestinian rhetoric and declared plans to further annex Palestinian lands” had increased the “sense of despair of the occupied Palestinian population.”

Source : middleeastmonitor