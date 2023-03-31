Pakistan: End of sedition law

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- A court in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore has struck down a colonial-era sedition law, calling it “inconsistent” with the constitution, in a verdict hailed by free speech advocates and journalists.

A single-judge bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday declared the sedition law unconstitutional. The court’s verdict will be applicable across the country unless the Supreme Court overturns the high court’s decision.

Sedition: Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Federal or Provincial Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.

Introduced by our colonial overlords in 1870 and reflective of their desire for total control over the populations they ruled, it was used to browbeat dissenters posing any inconvenient challenge to the ruling classes. The British may have long left the subcontinent and repealed their own sedition law in 2010, but both Pakistan and India continued to cling to this legacy.

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leaders, such as Manzoor Pashteen, leftist leaders like Ammar Ali Jan, and assorted leaders of the PTI, such as Shehbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry, have faced detention under the same laws. The Lahore High Court’s ruling is being celebrated in the legal community, as it should be. It is hoped that this is the start of the reversal of not just the dated sedition law, but also other repugnant laws from the colonial era, like the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, which have no place in any modern, democratic society.

For too long, the state has brutalised its own people under various pretexts to maintain what it sees as ‘order’ and ‘control’. It is about time that our social contract is rewritten to reflect the primacy of the public’s right to democratic expression and dissent.

It is seen recent in the recent years during the PTI government and now under the coalition government which has used the sedition charge with as much abandon as it was used against its own members when they were out of power. Year after year, this vicious cycle has continued – a game of musical chairs of oppressor and oppressed with sedition playing its merry tune to the benefit of one or the other. For the sake of the people of this country, particularly its large young population, we need a way to extend all facets of democracy and progressive politics.

That is the only way we will be able to move forward with a sense of hope in these troubled times. And there is no hope to be achieved from slapping labels of sedition or worse on political leaders, journalists, or activists – no matter how much you disagree with them. The Lahore High Court’s order then must be welcomed across the board, without any ifs or buts regarding such progressive jurisprudence.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com