Pakistan: Terrorist attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN-A terrorist attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat on Thursday martyred four policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, and injured six other cops.

A police spokesperson said that terrorists launched an attack on the Saddar Police Station of Lakki Marwat which led to an intense exchange of fire between the police party and the terrorists.

This fits in with a pattern of terrorist attacks on the KP police. There was the blast at the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque, which led to 100 policemen being killed, and more recently was the attack on a check-post in Dera Ismail Khan district.

These attacks have not yet proliferated in the Punjab, but are beginning to spill over, with an attack in February on a police station in Makarwal, Mianwali district. The same month saw another attack in that district, when the Counter-Terrorism Department in Kalabagh was attacked.

The attack on the Karachi police’s office was of the same pattern. There was great jubilation in 20220 when the Taliban took over in Kabul, and it was predicted confidently that the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan would now be easy to control. Instead, they seem to have increased their attacks.

Another problem, which merely worsens the situation, is that both KP and Punjab presently have caretaker governments, and a firm hand at the tiller is lacking. This is one purpose of a caretaker government, handling the law and order situation and strikes directly at its primary function, creating the appropriately peaceable atmosphere for free and fair elections.

Both provincial governments have claimed that the terrorist threat is such that it does not allow the holding of elections. Such attacks merely strengthen their case, even though it seems that they can do little more than wring their hands futile.