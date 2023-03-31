English
250000 Palestinians attend second Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa

SHAFAQNA-Approximately 250000 Palestinian worshipers attended the second Friday Prayer during the Holy month of Ramadhan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The massive turnout by worshipers to the holy site in Ramadan coincides with yet strict restrictions by the Israeli occupation authorities on the entry of Palestinians from the West Bank, with only people above 55 and below 12 of age allowed entry into Jerusalem through the Israeli checkpoints separating the holy city from the occupied West Bank.

Temporary Israeli checkpoints were also set up at the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem, where the mosque is located, to further tighten the restrictions on the entry of Palestinian Muslim worshipers into the compound.

Other Palestinians who were denied entry into the city prayed at Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank in protest after they were blocked from entering the holy city.

Source : english.wafa

