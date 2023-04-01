English
International Shia News Agency

After 12 years, Syrian FM goes to Egypt

0

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian Foreign Minister, in his first trip to Egypt since the beginning of the crisis in his country, is going to leave for the capital of this country tomorrow.

During an official visit to Cairo, the capital of Egypt, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad will meet and talk with Sameh Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, tomorrow morning (Saturday).

In their meeting, the foreign ministers of Syria and Egypt are going to discuss many cases of common concern and discuss ways to strengthen relations between Cairo and Damascus and the latest developments in Syria as well as in the regional and international arenas.

Meanwhile, Al-Miqdad’s visit to Cairo tomorrow is the first official visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Egypt since the beginning of the country’s crisis and the suspension of its membership in the Arab League in 2011.

It is worth mentioning that last month, during the first official visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Damascus since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Shoukry met and talked with Al-Miqdad as well as Bashar Assad, the president of this country.

In their meeting, Assad and Shoukry discussed the historical relations between Damascus and Cairo, however, they did not address the issue of Syria’s return to the Arab League, because according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was not allowed.

Source: Sputnik Arabic

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt: Human rights groups warn of collective punishment at Badr prison complex

asadian

Thaw in Egypt-Turkey relations

asadian

Arab League: Iran-Saudi agreement will bring stability to the region

asadian

Will Syria return to its normal position in Arab League? Lebanese Politician answers in an interview with Shafaqna

asadian

Iraq’s Prime Minister Visits Egypt

asadian

Egypt: Historic Shia Mosque opened in Cairo following renovation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.