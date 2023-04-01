Turkey summons Danish envoy over burning of Quran

SHAFAQNA-Turkey has summoned the Danish ambassador in Ankara to express its strong condemnation and protest over recent attacks on the Quran.

Last week, a far-right group in Denmark called Patrioterne Gar Live burnt a copy of the Quran as well as a Turkish flag in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, the Turkish government urged Danish authorities to take the necessary steps against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such provocations from recurring.

Source: reuters