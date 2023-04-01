English
Philippines: Representatives of other religious groups hands to support Muslims in Ramadhan

Philippines

SHAFAQNA-Representatives of the Roman Catholic Church and other religious groups in the Philippines are pooling their resources to support the Muslim community in their fast and observance of Ramadhan.

Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the nearly 110 million, predominantly Catholic population of the Southeast Asian nation.
The minority communities live mostly on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan, and the capital, Manila.

Source : arabnews

