Elections in Turkey: Erdogan ‘rejects alliance’ with Eurasianist party

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ‘rejects alliance’ with the Eurasianist Patriotic Party (Vatan) into his electoral alliance for the 14 May polls, according to Dogu Perincek, the chairman of the party.

Perincek said in a press conference on Wednesday that he held two separate meetings with Erdogan to discuss the possibility of joining the People’s Alliance, led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“He personally told me that he doesn’t want to run with the Vatan Party in the elections,” he said. “We have to declare it out loud: the People’s Alliance’s decision to reject the Vatan Party is no doubt a choice.

Source : middleeasteye

