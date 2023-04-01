English
France: Muslims represented 10% of population in 2019-2020

SHAFAQNA-Muslims represented 10% of the French population in 2019 – 2020, according to figures by the national statistics bureau, Insee.

A total of 29% of the population, aged 18 to 59, declared themselves Catholic, 10% Muslim, 10% other religions and 51% had no religion, according to the report published Thursday.

“Immigrants coming from traditionally Muslim countries are more engaged in religion,” while those from European, except Portugal, or Asian countries, claimed less frequently a religious affiliation, said the report.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

