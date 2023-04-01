Pope Francis leaves hospital on Saturday

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis was released from Gemelli Hospital after bronchitis treatment on Saturday morning .

The pope was taken to hospital three days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was diagnosed with bronchitis and has responded well to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team said.

Highlighting the pope’s improved health, the Vatican released a video showing him standing up and baptising a baby who was in a hospital cot. In a separate photograph, Francis was shown handing an Easter egg to a young child.

In a brief statement Saturday morning, the Holy See Press Office noted that, before his departure, the Holy Father greeted the leadership of the hospital, the Rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart; the General Director of the Policlinic; and the General Ecclesiastical Assistant for the hospital, Bishop Claudio Giuliodori, as well as the medical team and healthcare workers who assisted him during his convalescence.