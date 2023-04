SHAFAQNA- Arak , home town of Amir Kabir hosts travelers and tourists from different cities of Iran during the first days of the spring season and the Nowruz holidays.

According to Iranpress news agency, visits to the Four Seasons Museum, Museum of Famous Figures (The Hall of Fame of Arak), Arak’s Miqan Arak Wetland, Kolah Farangi Mansion, Zoo, and Forest Park, and the tourist area of “Nuts valley in Nowruz this year have been welcomed by Nowruz tourists. Source: Iran Press