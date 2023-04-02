Iranian Ambassador to Iraq: We hope to improve relations with Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, today (Saturday) expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would improve, appreciating Iraq’s assistance in holding a meeting between Iranian and Egyptian officials.

He said that he has regular meetings with representatives of diplomatic delegations in Iraq, including the Egyptian ambassador.

Al-Sadegh also said that the reopening of the embassies of Iran and Saudi Arabia will take place soon, and the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held in Baghdad soon.

The Iranian ambassador in Baghdad added: “The recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will affect the situation in Yemen, and we want to resolve the crisis in Yemen, and the issue of Iran’s military support for Yemen is not true.”

Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh also estimated the volume of trade between Iran and Iraq at 12 billion dollars and said that the two countries are trying to increase this amount to 20 billion dollars.

According to him, the Minister of Energy of Iran is going to visit Baghdad to discuss the solution of the water issue between the two countries.

Source: Alaan

