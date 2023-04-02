Ramadan in Afghanistan; “Increasing food prices and people’s empty pockets”

SHAFAQNA- With the domination of Afghanistan by the Taliban group, poverty reigned widely in this country and the prices of food and other goods increased unprecedentedly, and now with the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the prices have risen once again.

Afghan citizens say that with the arrival of Ramadan, the prices of some food items have increased several times.

However, the Taliban group has announced that to prevent the increase in the price of some food items, it has reduced their finances.

According to an announcement published by the Ministry of Finance of the Taliban group, the customs tax on six food items, including potatoes, tomatoes, okra, apples, dates and watermelons, has been reduced from 17% to 80%.

In addition, videos have been published on social networks where a number of Taliban people visit the markets to control the prices and ask the shopkeepers for the prices of some food items and warn them if they don’t follow the price list of the municipality, and they will be fined and their shop will be closed.

But apparently, these actions of the Taliban group have not been very effective, and citizens still complain about the increase in food prices during Ramadan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian