Putin told Xi that he views Beijing’s proposals for a negotiated solution to the Ukraine conflict with respect and admires China’s rapid economic growth in recent decades. Chinese Strongman reciprocated similar views regarding Russia and expressed good faith in a future partnership between the two nations.

President Xi presented a proposal to act as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which received a positive response from his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin. This move towards peace mediation is a significant development and highlights China’s growing role in shaping international affairs.

Additionally, discussions were held on other areas of cooperation, including reforming the international political and economic system, regional peace, and security. Given China’s emerging leadership in the region and as an “All Weather Strategic Partner,” Pakistan is putting high hopes on China and the way the country has emerged as a global peace builder.

The geopolitical landscape of the world is complex and dynamic, with multiple actors competing for influence and power. The meeting between President Putin and President Xi occurred in a challenging environment, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Western-sponsored escalation further complicating matters.

However, the leaders’ decision to engage in candid discussions on various matters of mutual interest, such as energy, trade, international law, and global governance, indicates a growing recognition of the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving complex global challenges.

This meeting highlights the emergence of a strategic partnership between China and Russia, which could have significant implications for the international system’s balance of power.

Presently, Beijing perceives itself as a key proponent for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, while its global stature, nonpartisan position in the Ukraine conflict, and good terms with Moscow could significantly mold Putin’s intolerant position over the Ukraine issue if western nations do not manipulate the situation on political reasons.

At the same time, China needs to play an unbiased and apolitical role to prove the sustainability and effectiveness of its diplomatic outreach.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

