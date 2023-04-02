English
Saudi-Iran FMs to finalize time & venue of meeting in 48 hours

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister has said that he is going to hold a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to finalize venue and time of their meeting.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks on the sidelines of the National Flag Day Celebration as well as the commemoration of the Iran’s Islamic Republic Day.

Asked about the speculations on timing and venue of the meeting between Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers, Amirabdollahian noted that he will hold a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart within 48 hours, when they will set a time and venue for the meeting.

Source : IRNA

