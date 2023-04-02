WSJ: Egypt & Syria presidents could meet soon after Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad could meet soon after Ramadan,Wall Street Journal reported.

Egypt and Syria are in advanced talks to restore full diplomatic relations more than a decade after ties broke down, people familiar with the matter say, as Arab states warm up to Damascus in fast-evolving developments that are reshaping the Middle East’s geopolitics.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could meet soon after the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan ends in late April, the people said. The date and location for a possible summit between the two leaders haven’t been completed, they added.

Source :wsj