SHAFAQNA-Israeli police again raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem early Sunday.

Israeli police cut the electricity and forced Palestinians out of the Qibla Masjid who were performing prayers.

Palestinians attempted to prevent police by closing the doors to the mosque.

Israeli forces and fanatical Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque to provoke Palestinians.

Source : aa

