UN calls on Bahrain to release pro-democracy protester

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations (UN) has called on Bahrain to release pro-democracy protester, nearly a decade after he was imprisoned.

In an report released this month, the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has said there was “no legal basis” to justify Naji Fateel’s arrest and that, upon his release, Bahraini authorities should investigate his arbitrary detention and alleged torture.

“The working group notes with alarm the severity of the torture alleged,” the UN says. “It urges the government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr Fateel and ensure that he receives medical care.”

Source :middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

