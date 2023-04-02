English
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria’s president to Arab League Summit

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to invite Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad to the Arab League Summit in Riyadh next month, despite opposition to normalise from countries like Qatar.

According to two sources, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is travelling to Damascus “in coming weeks” to formally invite Assad to the summit, scheduled to take place on 19 May.

The Arab League had suspended Assad’s membership from the bloc in 2011. The latest report comes weeks after sources told Reuters that Riyadh and Damascus reached an agreement to open their embassies after Ramadan.

Source :dohanews

