International section of Tehran Quran Expo to open on Monday

SHAFAQNA-The international section of the 30th Tehran International Holy Quran Exhibition to open on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Abdolreza Soltani, head of the international section, said that the section will be inaugurated on Monday with the participation of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili and head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour.

The section will have a special focus on the issue of Islamic unity, he said, adding that participating countries will put on display artworks while also holding workshops.

Source : IQNA