Pakistan: Increase in Ramadhan-related food prices

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan’s inflation reading is projected to hit over five-decade high at 35.8% in March 2023 mainly due to the surge in food prices at the start of Ramadhan, setting the stage for another aggressive hike in the benchmark policy rate by two percentage points next week.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf said in a commentary that inflation would further spike to 38.3% in April.

“Inflationary pressures will persist in April as most of the impact of increase in Ramadhan-related food prices and removal of wheat subsidy is yet to reflect in the (monthly) CPI inflation data.”

The predictions are that this rate will be maintained for another two months, and the slowing of inflation after June would be because inflation slowed down, as because of the arithmetic effects of having a high base. Making matters worse for the hard-pressed consumer is that Ramadhan has had the effect of worsening matters.

The inflation figure’s main component is food inflation, which was up 47 percent year-on-year. Transport witnessed a 55 percent increase year-on-year, both because of higher petrol prices, and increased car prices. Both hikes can be ascribed in the fall of the rupee against the dollar.

Much of the inflation is imported, in the shape of higher fuel prices. Though there has been a fall in the international oil prices, it has not been enough for the government to pass on more than a token cut in the month’s price fixation.

Most prices were kept unchanged as the government tried to raise revenue to meet the demands of the IMF for the tranche that has not been released.

One conclusion that can be drawn is that the hikes by the State Bank in the interest rate, which is now at 21 percent, have not worked Whether that is because the hike has not been big enough, or whether the economy does not work the way textbooks say it should work, the State Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to go for another big hike.

The disaster is playing out against the backdrop of our government making haste slowly to clinch a staff-level-agreement (SLA) for the resumption of a stalled International Monetary Fund bailout.

The jury is still out on the wisdom of implementing the reform measures agreed with the Fund piecemeal, dragging feet every step of the way but eventually conceding every single point albeit after wasting as much time as possible. It is unclear what the government aims to achieve through this strategy except the further slide of the rupee, which in turn fuels inflation.

The central bank on its part has appeared as helpless as the people, always behind the curve of inflation, always doing too little too late to arrest the trend. This time around, too, the State Bank of Pakistan is expected to hike its policy rate by some 400-500 basis points in its meeting due next week.

It does not help that the reform measures enacted to satisfy the Fund have all been inflationary. But each one of them is made even more inflationary by the slow pace of implementation. Sealing a deal at an early stage would have at least stabilized the rupee, pacified the markets, and turned the sentiment positive.

What’s more, the energies liberated by such a development could have gone into stimulating the domestic sector of the economy. But the government is apparently moved by some other considerations not discernible by the commoners. Never in the history of the country has a political government been so aloof to the plight of the people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is gravely mistaken if he thinks that shallow or cosmetic initiatives like the free wheat flour and fuel card will stand him in good stead in the event of an election. If anything, the disaster-prone free atta scheme may further erode his coalition’s dwindling political capital.

All in all, the government doesn’t seem to realize that it is running out of time to avert a cost of living disaster that has latent potential to spark violent upheaval. Here’s hoping Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the State Bank wake up to this reality sooner rather than later, and get ahead of the curve of inflation to achieve economic stabilization before it is too late.