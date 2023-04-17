Burnt City & secrets of five thousand years

SHAFAQNA- Shahr-i Sokhta or the Burnt City, which is five thousand years old, as the first world-recorded work of Sistan and Baluchistan, is a symbol of Iran’s great civilization with unique ancient works.

According to IRNA, Burnt City is the name of the remains of an ancient city-state in Iran, which is 56 km from Zabol and on the side of the Zabol-Zahedan road which is located in the east of Iran and in the north of Sistan and Baluchistan. This city was built on the alluvium of Hirmand River’s estuary to Hamon Lake and once on the bank of that river.

The construction period of this great city is parallel to the bronze period of Jiroft civilization, and Iranians lived in this city about five thousand years ago. Based on the findings of archaeologists, the burned city has an area of ​​280 hectares and its remains show that this city has five basic parts that includes the residential part located in the northeast of the city, the central parts, the industrial area, monuments and cemeteries, which are located in the form of consecutive and connected hills.

This historical city is located by the Hirmand river and it is located at the highest north-western edge of the old delta on the hill range of the Ramrod terrace and the farmlands of the Nimroz terrace.

In the Burnt City, various types of pottery and stoneware, pottery, various fabrics and mats were found, which indicates the existence of several industries, especially the advanced textile weaving industry.

More than half of the city is so covered and filled with piles of broken pottery, metal, semi-precious stones and other ancient movable materials that in some places it is not possible to move without stepping on these materials.

The Burnt City is a new name and it does not seem that its history is more than about 150-200 years, since this city has suffered fires in at least three stages of its history, its surface is burnt and traces of ashes and burns remain. Its place can be seen, and for this reason, it has been called the burnt city by the local people.

Discovery of the world’s first animation in the Burnt City

Archaeologists, while exploring a five-thousand-year-old grave, found a cup with the image of a goat and a tree on it. After investigations, the archaeologists found that the pattern on the cup, unlike other works obtained from the historical sites of the Burnt City, has a purposeful repetition, in such a way that it shows the movement of a goat towards a tree. The artist, who used the clay cup as his canvas, was able to draw a goat in five movements that moves towards the tree and feeds on its leaves. By bringing these images closer to each other, archaeologists managed to obtain an example of a moving image in the form of a 20-second film.

The goat is one of the animals that is skilled in reaching heights and can jump upwards with a leaping movement, which the artist of Burnt City accurately and forcefully managed to depict the jump of this goat. This cup, which is used for drinking, has a height of 10 cm and is based on a base.

Seyyed Mansour Seyed Sajjadi said: In many dishes there are shapes that are only repeated and no movement can be seen in them, but our research has shown that this pattern is the oldest idea of ​​the ancient people to present a “moving image” and In today’s terms, it is “animation”.

Discovery of the oldest signs of brain surgery

A skull of a 12- or 13-year-old girl was discovered in this ancient city. Four thousand and 800 years ago, the doctors of this region removed a part of her skull bone and operated on it to treat hydrocephalus (fluid accumulation in the skull). She also survived long after this operation.

Discovery of the world’s first artificial eye in the Burnt City

For the first time, an artificial eye with a history of 4,800 years was discovered in Burnt City. This artificial eye belonged to a 25-30-year-old woman buried in one of the graves of Burnt City and was located on her skull.

The artificial eye found was implanted in the left eye of this woman and despite the passage of time, it still remains healthy.

The type of this artificial eye has not been fully determined, but it seems that natural bitumen mixed with some kind of animal fat was used in its construction.

The head of the Burnt City Archaeology Department told IRNA reporter about this: Initial studies show that this eye was related to the left eye of the stout woman buried in grave number 6705.

He added: Clay dishes, decorative seals, a leather bag and a bronze mirror were found in this grave.

Discovery of a five-thousand-year-old ruler in the Burnt City

A ruler made of ebony wood was discovered in the archaeological excavations of the Burnt City.

The head of the archaeology department of Burnt City said: This ruler is 10 cm long with half a millimetre accuracy and is made of ebony. The discovery of this device shows that the inhabitants of this ancient The oldest backgammon board in the world was found in the ancient grave number 761 in burnt city along with 60 pieces. This backgammon board; It is much older than the backgammon board that was found in the royal cemetery of “Ur” in the middle of the Rhodans (Mesopotamia). This city have made great progress in the field of mathematics.

Other important objects among thousands of objects found include pottery with the potter’s signature on it, hammers, needles, women’s hairpins, residential settlements and public buildings , Turmeric, rice, sole, pottery kilns, metal melting furnaces, buttons, axes, shoelaces, hooks and a lot more each of which has a story like seven treasures.

Ruhollah Shirazi, the head of the archaeology department, stated: Right now, research approaches, conservation, creating a regular administrative and financial chart, introducing and publishing the news of Burnt City, and activities in the field of tourism are among the work priorities in this global site.

The Burnt City was registered in the list as the first world work of Sistan and Baluchistan in 2013.

