England: London’s police call on Muslims to join service amid negative criticism

SHAFAQNA- Police in London are calling on Muslims to join the service to increase diversity in an effort to regain public trust and confidence amid damning reports of racism in the force.

“The overall aim is to have a more representative police service in line with the diverse nature of London,” Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe told Arab News.

Boothe, who is also head of the Metropolitan Police Outreach Recruitment program and the program director for the London Race Action Plan, was speaking on the side-lines of an Iftar event during the Muslim fasting Month of Ramadhan that was attended by community and faith leaders and government representatives.

Source: arabnews