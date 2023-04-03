Nigeria: Police brutally attack pro-Zakzaky protesters in Abuja [photos]

SHAFAQNA- 19 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been arrested by Nigeria police over having a peaceful procession.

A combined team of policemen and soldiers on Thursday dispersed protesting members of the group with teargas in Abuja, sources of people critically injured.

The pro-Zakzaky demonstrators last Thursday continued their protest to demand the release of the passports of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, who had been acquitted and discharged by a Kaduna high court.

Source: ABNA