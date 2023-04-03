English
International Shia News Agency

Nigeria: Police brutally attack pro-Zakzaky protesters in Abuja [photos]

0
Nigeria police

SHAFAQNA- 19 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been arrested by Nigeria police over having a peaceful procession.

A combined team of policemen and soldiers on Thursday dispersed protesting members of the group with teargas in Abuja, sources of people critically injured.

The pro-Zakzaky demonstrators last Thursday continued their protest to demand the release of the passports of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, who had been acquitted and discharged by a Kaduna high court.

Source: ABNA

Related posts

Nigeria: Islamic Movement calls on federal government to release Sheik Zakzaky’s passport

asadian

[Photos] Nigeria: Friday Prayers Performed at Fagge Mosque in Kano

asadian

Nigeria: A group of organizers of Arbaeen March meet with Sheikh Zakzaky [photos]

asadian

Nigeria: Security forces kill six Shia Muslims on Ashura Day in Zaria

asadian

Nigeria: The Quran translated into Igbo language

asadian

Nigeria: Rally held against blasphemy of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in India [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.