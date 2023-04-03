English
International Shia News Agency

Palestinians in Gaza sweeten nights with kunafa in Ramadhan

0
Palestinians in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in Gaza begin flocking to sweet shops in Ramadhan, either to eat them after iftar or to gift them when visiting relatives.

Sweets of all kinds are very popular, but qatayef, which is famous in Ramadan, as well as kunafa of all kinds, are more popular than others — especially the local version known as Arabic kunafa, brown in color and made with bulgar wheat and semolina, stuffed with walnuts instead of cheese.

The kunafa is then decorated with mashed pistachios and syrup, and eaten with a spoon.

Source : arabnews

Related posts

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali in Ramadhan 2023

asadian

Ramadhan 2023: Online programs of the Islamic centers

asadian

[Video] The fate of Al-Samiri

asadian

Philippines: Representatives of other religious groups support Muslims in Ramadhan

asadian

Egypt: Ramadhan’s Iftar for needy people [photos]

asadian

[Video] The Food For the Soul (Part 1)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.