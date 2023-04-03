Palestinians in Gaza sweeten nights with kunafa in Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in Gaza begin flocking to sweet shops in Ramadhan, either to eat them after iftar or to gift them when visiting relatives.

Sweets of all kinds are very popular, but qatayef, which is famous in Ramadan, as well as kunafa of all kinds, are more popular than others — especially the local version known as Arabic kunafa, brown in color and made with bulgar wheat and semolina, stuffed with walnuts instead of cheese.

The kunafa is then decorated with mashed pistachios and syrup, and eaten with a spoon.

Source : arabnews