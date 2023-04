SHAFAQNA-Some 51% of Swedes support a ban on the burning of the Quran and other holy scriptures, a survey revealed on Saturday.

While 34% say burning holy scriptures is freedom of speech and expression, 15% did not comment, according to the poll by major research company Sipo.

The survey was conducted on March 14-16 with the involvement of 1,370 responders.

Source : aa