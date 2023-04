Egypt’s President Visits Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom’s Red Sea city of Jeddah. The two leaders met on Monday to discuss joint cooperation and regional developments, Saudi state-run SPA news agency reported. El-Sisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (02 Apr 2023).

Other Saudi and Egyptian officials, including Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, attended the meeting, it added.

Source: aljazeera

