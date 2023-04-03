English
France: Muslim soccer player misses match after refusing to break Ramadan fast

SHAFAQNA- Jaouen Hadjam, a Muslim soccer player and defender for the French Nantes team, was absent from his side’s match on Sunday (02 Apr 2023) because he refused to break the Ramadan fast.

Nantes has six players this year observing Ramadan, during which Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset

Muslim players who observe the fast during the holy month receive support from the team, though, Kombouare noted. They are exempt from team meals and the second training session on days when two are scheduled.

“But on match day, you don’t have to fast. It’s very intense, you have to be ready. And those who fast aren’t in the group. I don’t want them to injure themselves,” the coach said.

Source:  i24news.tv

www.shafaqna.com

