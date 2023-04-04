English
Najaf Ashraf: Heydari courtyard under construction next to Imam Ali (AS) shrine [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The area of Imam Ali’s (AS) shrine increased 20 times with the construction of Lady Fatimah’s (S.A) courtyard, and with its opening, the pilgrimage space of the shrine expanded.

Nevertheless, in order to increase the pilgrimage space of the Alavi holy shrine, the custodians have built another court on the south side of the shrine; So that a new courtyard named Heydari courtyard is going to be built next to this holy shrine.

The Heydari courtyard has been designed and executed with an area of over 6 thousand square meters, which of course, according to the trustees of the Alavi shrine, may increase the area of this courtyard.

Source: Fars News

