UNICEF: Over 500 children killed in Ukraine war

SHAFAQNA-More than 500 children have been killed in Ukraine war, the executive director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Monday.

”Another tragic milestone for Ukraine’s children and families. Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, at least 501 children have been killed,” Catherine Russell said on Twitter.

She said the real figure is ”likely far higher” than the numbers verified by UNICEF.

Russell also said that almost 1,000 children have been injured, leaving them with wounds and scars — both visible and invisible — that could last for life.

”Behind every number is a family torn apart and changed forever. It’s heart-wrenching,” she said.

”Ultimately, children and families need peace. It cannot come soon enough.”

