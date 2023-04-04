Denmark: Rise of Islamophobia remains big threat for Muslim

SHAFAQNA- While loneliness is personal issue for Muslims in Denmark, alarming rise of Islamophobia remains bigger threat.

This is the third Ramadhan for Cemal Mathias as a man of faith. He converted to Islam in January 2021, currently living in Aarhus city and is a truck driver by profession – this is how he introduced himself at a Turkish mosque hours before Iftar.

He likes being in the Mosque. Because this is where he has found his new community. A community that appreciates his presence among them, makes him feel part of themselves and makes him forget his loneliness – albeit only for a few hours.

Source: aa

