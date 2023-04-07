Iran: Historical Yazd, a masterpiece in heart of desert

SHAFAQNA- The historical context of Yazd is a masterpiece in the heart of the desert.

Yazd is the first adobe city in the world, whose fame and reputation is complex in the whole world and because of the presence of precious and valuable works and its unique architecture and texture, it attracts many domestic and foreign tourists every year.

It is very interesting to see the beautiful alleys, wind tunnels and traditional arches in the historical context. The historical context of Yazd has 77 neighborhoods with an age of 2,500 years, which was registered in the National World Heritage Organization, UNESCO, on July 18, 2016, and is considered one of the most untouched residential contexts in the world and human history, and still life in This texture flows.

The historical fabric of Yazd is located in the center of this city and it is both tourist area and a residential area. One of its main features is that all the historical buildings of this city are built in a compact and dense manner; The architectural style of it is very interesting; In Yazd, all the streets are built irregularly, and on the other hand, all the mansions and houses are located in the heart of each other and are connected without any distance.

Another main feature of the historical context of Yazd is its narrow and long alleys surrounded by clay walls. They have made their alleys so narrow so that people don’t get caught by heavy winds while passing through the streets and alleys. For this reason, some alleys are completely roofed and the reason for the construction of sabbats is also for this reason. Sabbat is a narrow and roofed alley made of mud and clay.

Thatch; the most original materials in the historical context

Thatch is the main and most prominent material known in the architecture of the historical context of Yazd.

This material has been integrated with the life of people of Iran since the beginning due to its insulating properties and high endurance, being resistance to heat and cold and being cheap is among its features.

Wind deflectors

Windmills and minarets are one of the most significant and important parts of architecture in the historical context of Yazd.

In the past, wind deflectors were used to keep food cool and for long-term storage. In fact, in the past, they played the role of today’s refrigerators in every home, and more importantly, they cooled water tanks and cellars. Most importantly, wind deflectors played a significant role in cooling the air of every house in the hot seasons of the year.

The architecture of wind deflectors is made in such a way that at the same high altitude, when the wind blows at any speed, it picks up the speed and transfers the wind inside.

Reservoirs in historical context

The Shesh Badgir Reservoir of Yazd is one of the most famous reservoirs in the world in the historical context of Yazd. It is 180 to 200 years old and was built by Qajar.

The volume of this reservoir is more than 2 thousand cubic meters and it is one of the largest water reservoirs in Yazd among the 75 existing water reservoirs. This building has 2 exit doors, one of which was for Muslims and the other for Zoroastrians in the past.

Sabbaths

In the past, architects made most of the alleys covered in order to save people from the scorching and unbearable sun. The construction of roofed alleys is also a creative idea of ​​Iranians, which was built for the first time in desert cities so that people can stay safe from the sun and heat and move easily through the alleys.

In Yazd, the type of architecture and the construction and shape of Sabbats are divided into 2 models:

In the first model, the roofs of the alleys were made of beams and wood, or they used wooden mats, and in the second model, materials such as bricks were used, which were made in the form of a Roman facade or in a simple way.

The roof of most of the houses in the historical context of Yazd has been connected to the sabbats, and this has led to the creation of a room and has been shared by the neighbors.

Time Square

This historical tower was built during the reign of the Qajars, which is decorated with unique architecture, and the arches, tiling and arches that have been given to this tower in different parts have added to its beauty and grandeur. The Time Square, which was registered as one of Iran’s national monuments in 2007 due to its antiquity and high value.

Larrys’ house

The Larrys were a people who came from Fars to Yazd. According to the written histories, these tribes migrated to Yazd about 300 years ago and built many houses with Yazdi architectural style.

This house has an area of ​​1,700 meters and a base of 1,200 meters, a set of three courtyards and 6 houses along with porches, halls, rooms and a vestibule.

Neighborhoods of historical context

Yazd province has 1,600 registered immovable historical monuments and 600 nationally registered historical monuments that host domestic and foreign tourists.

Yazd, along with Fars and Isfahan, as the golden tourism triangle of Iran, has been the first destination of foreign and European tourists in such a way that the reception of foreign tourists from this city has increased up to five times, and this has made tourism the center of the province’s development.

This province has 2,270 hectares of historical context, and Yazd city, as the first raw clay city and the second historical city in the world, has a valuable historical context.

Yazd is known by titles such as the city of Wind Deflectors, the city of Thatch, Hosseiniyeh of Iran, the City of Bicycles, the city of Sweets, the city of reservoir, Qunut (a step in prayer), the city of contentment, the city of fire and sun.

Source: Irna

www.shafaqna.com