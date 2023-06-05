Saudi Arabia: First in growth of renewable energy production according to newspaper report

SHAFAQNA- With the implementation of the “Saudi Green Action” project, Saudi Arabia has reached the first rank in the world in the growth of renewable energy production.

According to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper, Saudi Arabia has achieved the first rank in the world in the growth of renewable energy production with the implementation of the “Saudi Green Action” project.

Saudi Arabia has achieved leading positions in the Green Future Index and has started new projects in the field of energy within two years after the start of the Saudi Green Action Plan.

This newspaper quoted the Saudi Ministry of Energy and wrote that the country has started 17 new projects in the field of sustainable energy with a capacity of 13.76 gigawatts to remove about 23.1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

20th country in the world in the index of reducing greenhouse gas emissions

It shows that Saudi Arabia has become the first in the Arab world, as well as the 20th country in the world in the index of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This country also ranks first in the world in terms of the growth of sustainable energy production and has advanced 10 ranks globally in the Green Future Index.

This source added: The first phase of the largest regional center for absorbing, transferring and storing carbon dioxide has been launched in the Saudi industrial city of Al-Jujail with an annual capacity of 9 million tons until 2027 and a maximum capacity of 44 million tons annually until 2035

Also, the world’s largest clean hydrogen production complex with an annual production capacity of 250,000 tons has been launched in 2026.

Through the Saudi Green Action Plan, launched in 2021, Saudi Arabia seeks to protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions and adopting agricultural plans to plant more than 10 billion trees in the country.

Saudi Arabia also recently announced that it has established the largest carbon capture and storage center in the Middle East in the city of Al-Jubeil, and plans to operate it in 2027.

Source: Al Khaleej Online

www.shafaqna.com